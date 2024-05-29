DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teenage Dads

O2 Academy2 Islington
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Greyline & Academy Events presents

Teenage Dads

O2 Academy2 Islington, London

29 May 2024

8+ (under 14s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teenage Dads

Venue

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.