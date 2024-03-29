DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paul McKinney and The Knights ft. Jamille “Jam” Hunter

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

With a core in the music experience of the Black Church, The Knights salute the contributions of traditional jazz artists and composers. The eclectic and seasoned audience members that enjoy impassioned blues and hearty R&B are embraced. The soundscape pro...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.