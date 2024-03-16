DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Y U QT London

Colour Factory
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83
About Y U QT

A heady mix of bubblegum vocals and classic two-step drum patterns make this garage duo a firm favourite on the London party circuit. Their track ‘U BELONG 2 ME’ has all the makings of an early noughties rave anthem, and collaborations with Riko Dan and Sc Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

A few weeks ago we put on a live stream party and only invited the people who DM'd us to come.

The atmosphere in there was absolutely fuckin crazy. It was like a house party with all our close people. We came away from it thinking how we can replicate tha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Y U QT

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

