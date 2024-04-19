Top track

Your Love

Kanine

Troxy
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£24.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 18+ event.

One of the biggest driving forces behind today’s thriving Drum and Bass scene, Kanine’s meteoric rise since his 2016 debut has placed him front and centre at some of the past few years’ most iconic events and releases. In 2023 alone,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Louder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kanine

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
Accessibility information

