Mo:Dem Teaser - London 2024

The Steel Yard
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
£28.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Momento Demento is collective rooted in Croatia and growing internationally. With Mo:Dem Festival it promotes underground psychedelic sounds and cutting edge visual and experimental art. Mo:Dem politics is not about expanding it's numbers but investing in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Steel Yard.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sator Arepo, Aardvarkk, DJ Vert3x

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

