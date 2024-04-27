Top track

deep in it

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

berlioz

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
€24.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

deep in it
Got a code?

About

Dopo aver fatto irruzione sulla scena jazz-house accumulando milioni di ascolti in pochi mesi con l’ep jazz is for ordinary people, pubblicato lo scorso giugno, Berlioz annuncia una tappa italiana che si aggiunge al suo tour in UK e in Europa: sarà live a...

Tutte le età
Presented by Virus Concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

berlioz

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.