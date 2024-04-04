DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Myriam Gendron + Liv Carrow

ROZZ-TOX
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsRock Island
$17
About Myriam Gendron

French-Canadian singer-songwriter Myriam Gordon creates warming acoustic folk tales that are steeped in tradition. A Montreal bookseller by day, her debut album, Not So Deep as a Well (2014), reimagined the poems of satirist Dorothy Parker to a backdrop of

Event information

Ottawa-born, Myriam Gendron spent much of her youth in transition, her father being a foreign correspondent. She spent spells in Gatineau (Quebec), D.C., Paris, and Montreal, where she finally settled at age sixteen. Still in Montreal, she makes her living...

All ages
Lineup

Liv Carrow, Myriam Gendron

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

