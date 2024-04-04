DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French-Canadian singer-songwriter Myriam Gordon creates warming acoustic folk tales that are steeped in tradition. A Montreal bookseller by day, her debut album, Not So Deep as a Well (2014), reimagined the poems of satirist Dorothy Parker to a backdrop of
Ottawa-born, Myriam Gendron spent much of her youth in transition, her father being a foreign correspondent. She spent spells in Gatineau (Quebec), D.C., Paris, and Montreal, where she finally settled at age sixteen. Still in Montreal, she makes her living...
