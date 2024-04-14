Top track

The Challenge - Live

Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat, Mourn The Light

Alchemy
Sun, 14 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Artillery are a Danish thrash metal band. They participated in the early development of the genre, and their highly energetic, riff-centric and often fast-paced music is similar in style to that of Voivod, Coroner, Megadeth, and Sabbat from the same era

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artillery

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

