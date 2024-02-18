Top track

A WOMAN BECOMES A WOLF WHEN SHE LEARNS HOW TO SCREAM

The George Tavern
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of poetry, performance, conversation and music curated by Scarlett Woolfe, presenting unheard and underrepresented female voices past and present reimagined in a safe and intuitive space. We implore you to join us, to hear our stories, to share you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scarlett Woolfe
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LOLA, Honey Gentry

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

