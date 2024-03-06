Top track

Modern Guilt - Double Denim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Modern Guilt

Sebright Arms
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modern Guilt - Double Denim
Got a code?

About

Modern Guilt will celebrate the release of their second EP, ‘We’ll Always Have Vegas’, with a highly anticipated EP launch show at Sebright Arms on Wednesday 6th March.

Championed by tastemakers including Steve Lamacq (BBC 6Music), John Kennedy (Radio X)...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Modern Guilt

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.