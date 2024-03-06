DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Modern Guilt will celebrate the release of their second EP, ‘We’ll Always Have Vegas’, with a highly anticipated EP launch show at Sebright Arms on Wednesday 6th March.
Championed by tastemakers including Steve Lamacq (BBC 6Music), John Kennedy (Radio X)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.