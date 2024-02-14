DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mezzanine presents Like Someone in Love, directed by Abbas Kiarostami. (2012, 109m, Japan, DCP)
~
As a gesture of Valentine’s Day counterprogramming, we present one of the most beguiling films about love, and one of our favorite films of the 21st centu...
