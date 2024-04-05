Top track

Davide Shorty - Prima che faccia notte

Davide Shorty

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAVIDE SHORTY | LIVE _ MILANO

Fuori Fuoco - Solo Tour 2024

ARCI BELLEZZA @ PALESTRA VISCONTI

Venerdì 05 Aprile 2024 | H.21.00

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibel...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
Lineup

Davide Shorty

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

