Muscle Vest - Creepy Crawlie

Dead Actors, Muscle Vest, Can't Stop Talking, Dirty Work, Coeval

The Hope & Anchor
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Muscle Vest - Creepy Crawlie
About

Get ready for an electrifying event featuring an eclectic lineup that promises to push musical boundaries. Dead Actors, the London and Brighton-based art-rock quartet, kicks off the sonic exploration with their unique blend of shadow-puppetry, cinema, nois...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Dead Actions, Muscle Vest, Can’t Stop Talking and 2 more

Venue

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope and Anchor, 207 Upper St, London N1 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.