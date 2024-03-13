DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peep Show Lecture

The London EDITION
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
TalkLondon
£20
About

We celebrate the 20th anniversary of our favourite British TV comedy.

As writer David Stubbs (author of A History of British Comedy) dissects the world of Peep Show

Starring David Mitchell as Mark and Robert Webb as the antithetical Jez, the best and wor...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The London EDITION

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

