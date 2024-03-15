Top track

AmaLee - Cha - La Head Cha - La (From "Dragon Ball Z")

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mai Dire Goku

The Factory
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartySan Martino Buon Albergo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AmaLee - Cha - La Head Cha - La (From "Dragon Ball Z")
Got a code?

About

MAI DIRE GOKU

Questo non è un party per tutti, ma solo per te che quando parte a palla 🎶 “chi sei?”, rispondi a squarciagola: “Goku non lo sai!!!”🎶 Se l’hai appena letta cantandola… beh, welcome to Mai Dire Goku!🐉

Mai dire Goku è il party delle sigl...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.