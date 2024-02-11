DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Donuts & Drag ~ Sunday Brunch

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 11 Feb, 11:00 am
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for food, fun and frivolity with Donuts & Drag ~ Sunday Brunch at The Rabbit Box!

This week's host is the lovely Brandi Marxxx along with special guest Queens ; Rylee Raw Sara Femme & Cleo Marxxx.

Two performance sets at Noon and 2pm

Brunch serv...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
Lineup

Brandi Marxxx

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open11:00 am

