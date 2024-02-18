DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Adelaide w/ Alga (On The Rise)

Sleeping Village
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

6PM Bar Opens | 8PM Music Starts

Adelaide is an independent folk/rock artist based in Chicago. Their music touches on themes of heartache and coming-of-age. Much of Adelaide’s inspiration comes from nature, friendship, and pro...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

