Say the Name

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLIPPING. Live 2024

ZIRKA
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€28.05

About

Im Horrorgenre sind Fortsetzungen eher oberflächlich. Wie der unausstehliche Film-Bro Randy in Scream 2 erklärt: "Es gibt bestimmte Regeln, an die man sich halten muss, um eine erfolgreiche Fortsetzung zu schaffen. Nummer eins: Die Anzahl der Leichen ist i...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

clipping.

Venue

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open 7:00 pm

