HATIK - RAP

Le Marché Gare
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€29.80

About

HATIK - RAP

Après la sortie de son dernier titre Jungle, Hatik sera en concert au Marché Gare le 07 novembre 2024 pour un live percutant 100% RAP ! Un retour aux sources qui saura ravir ses plus anciens fans !

Présenté par High-lo en accord avec Décibels Productions et Cell Records
Lineup

Hatik

Venue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Doors open8:00 pm

