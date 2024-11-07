DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HATIK - RAP
Après la sortie de son dernier titre Jungle, Hatik sera en concert au Marché Gare le 07 novembre 2024 pour un live percutant 100% RAP ! Un retour aux sources qui saura ravir ses plus anciens fans !
L’accès au Marché Gare est accessible aux mi...
