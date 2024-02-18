DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

🐉 Longyu Gao’s Annual Lunar New Year Rave 🐲

Don Quixote
Sun, 18 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You are invited to celebrate the year of Dragon with Alice Longyu Gao and their friends at Alice The Club’s Annual Lunar New Year Rave! A full night of dancing featuring iconic DJ sets from Alice Longyu Gao (ALGBTQ set), AO Beats (EDM never dies set), Hu D...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alice the Club
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

