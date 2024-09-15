DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiss Dance Live

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 15 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

KISS Dance Live is BACK at the iconic O Beach Ibiza!

Expect non-stop summer vibes from the party isle itself as we bring our monthly poolside rave residency to O Beach with special guest DJs and Kiss Dance residents hitting the decks!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jenn Getz & Alfie, HIX, O Beach Residents

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

