DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Atelier Olfativo

Secret Location, Barcelona
Sun, 11 Feb, 4:00 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𓂃Atelier Olfativo es un encuentro que a través de aromas que endulzan el invierno, invita a apreciar la riqueza de este lenguaje invisible.

Comienza con una presentación interactiva de la investigación de Júlia Coma Vilarasau, donde apreciamos y comentam...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por IRRADIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.