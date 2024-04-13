Top track

Nena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tim Kinsella + Jenny Pulse

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nena
Got a code?

About

A stalwart of Chicago indie music, Tim Kinsella has built up a prolific catalog of eccentric projects ranging from the experimental emo/post-rock of Joan of Arc and folk-punk of Friend/Enemy to the erratic art-pop of his duo project with wife Jenny Pulse....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.