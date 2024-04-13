DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A stalwart of Chicago indie music, Tim Kinsella has built up a prolific catalog of eccentric projects ranging from the experimental emo/post-rock of Joan of Arc and folk-punk of Friend/Enemy to the erratic art-pop of his duo project with wife Jenny Pulse....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.