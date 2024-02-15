DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IDLES 'TANGK' Listening Party

Resident Music
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:00 pm
PlaybackBrighton and Hove
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Be one of the first pairs of ears in the world to hear IDLES' new album, 'TANGK', in full, on the eve of its release! There'll also be some VERY exciting surprise goodies... & a whole lotta love!

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.