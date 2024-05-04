Top track

PAWS - Disenchanted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paws + Lloyd’s House + David Ross Linklater

The Tooth & Claw
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPerth
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PAWS - Disenchanted
Got a code?

About

Wish Fulfillment Press presents a packed night of live music from our artist roster.

PAWS, Lloyd's House and David Ross Linklater accompanied by Phillip Jon Taylor.

.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wish Fulfillment Press.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lloyd's House, Paws

Venue

The Tooth & Claw

50 Baron Taylor's Street, Inverness, IV1 1QG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.