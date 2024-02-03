DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mythscience Talks: Arab Hip Hop and Gaza

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
About

Mythscience Talks hosts "The Acoustics of Resistance" – a multi-generational roundtable and oral history on the legacy and impact of hip hop in Arab countries and its role in the current global movement for Gaza.

Hosted by Harmony Holiday and moderated by

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Mythscience
Lineup

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
