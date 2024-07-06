Top track

Sound Waves 2024

Sound Waves
Sat, 6 Jul, 5:00 pm
DJPorto
€62.21

About

Sound Waves has an appointment with thousands of festival-goers, techno and underground lovers in Esmoriz on the 6th and 7th of July from 5:00pm to 13:30pm. For the 19th anniversary of Sound Waves, the organization presents an event full of surprises, Soun...

Este evento é para maiores de 16.
Presented by SOUND WAVES.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
I Hate Models, Sara Landry, Franck and 6 more

Venue

Sound Waves

Praia de Esmoriz 3885-402 Esmoriz Praia de Esmoriz, Portugal

Doors open5:00 pm

