BREED 77

The Underworld
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Breed 77 are back! The Flamenco Metal outfit rose to fame in the early noughties after cutting their teeth on the UK & European live circuit - playing with the likes of Black Sabbath, Machine Head, The Melvins & Korn.

In 2004 they broke through with their...

Presented by MONSTA ENTS. and THE UNDERWORLD.
Lineup

Niro Knox, Seething Akira, Breed77

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
