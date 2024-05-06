Top track

Narrow Head w/ Wishy & Dazy plus BAG

Siberia
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$22.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Truly great pop songs do not require a cheery outlook in order to work, nor do they pander to expectations of syrupy sweet easy-listening. Rather, the best pop music is a matter of refinement and pure intention, of dialing groove to melody so that the two...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Narrow Head, Dazy

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

