Top track

Ty Segall - My Lady's On Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ty Segall solo show

Teatro Arena Conchiglia
Thu, 29 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsSestri Levante
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ty Segall - My Lady's On Fire
Got a code?

About

Dopo l'opus di introspezione acustica del 2022, "Hello, Hi", Ty Segall ci regala un viaggio ancora più profondo e selvaggio dentro di sé. In "Three Bells” Ty Segall s’immerge in un viaggio profondo nel suo subconscio, un'odissea ossessiva per esprimere sé...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Mojotic.

Lineup

Ty Segall Band

Venue

Teatro Arena Conchiglia

Via alla Penisola, 37, 16039 Sestri Levante GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.