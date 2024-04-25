DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pancakes and Booze

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
ArtNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New York's Pop-Up Underground Art Show is BACK on April 25th, 2023 at The Brooklyn Monarch.

Come experience one of the largest pop-up art movements to hit North America over the past decade. Celebrate our 10th year serving FREE PANCAKES and introducing yo...

This is a 21+ event
Pancakes and Booze
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.