Sunday Special Comedy with Daniel Kitson & Harriet Kemsley

Up The Creek
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join an outstanding line-up of comedy with Sunday Special at Up The Creek - Voted the UK's No.1 comedy night by the Guardian.

The inimitable Daniel Kitson presides over an almighty bill featuring 8 Out Of 10 Cats regular HARRIET KEMSLEY, Live At The Apoll...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Sunday Special.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harriet Kemsley, Stephen Bailey, Daniel Kitson

Venue

Up The Creek

302 Creek Rd, Greenwich, London SE10 9SW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

