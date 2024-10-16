Top track

Yard Act with Omni

Eulogy
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$32.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Yard Act

with Omni

Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Yard Act

This is an all ages show
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yard Act, Omni

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

