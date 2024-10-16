Top track

100% Endurance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yard Act

Eulogy
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

100% Endurance
Got a code?

About Yard Act

Leeds’s Yard Act make conversational post punk wrapped in a layer of deadpan socialism. Released in 2022, their debut album, The Overload, borrows elements of ’90s hip-hop and Italo disco, offers a no-holds-barred commentary on post-Brexit Britain, and fea Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Yard Act

Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Yard Act

What do you do when everything you’ve ever wanted suddenly lands in your lap, but the questions still keep on coming?

S...

This is an all ages show
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.