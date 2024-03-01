Top track

Crooks & Scourge - Texas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

By Invitation Only Record Release Show at Alchemy

Alchemy
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crooks & Scourge - Texas
Got a code?

About

Railroad Park Record Company presents RPRC Night at Alchemy on Friday 3.1.24!!

Record Release Show for By Invitation Only (A band 😂) w/ Crooks & Scourge, No Remedy and Most Dangerous Men Alive.

8pm doors

8:30pm show

$12 adv tickets

$15 day of/at the...

All ages
Presented by Alchemy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.