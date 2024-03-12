DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Live At Hammersmith Odeon is a recorded performance of Kate's first and only concert tour, The Tour Of Life from 1979. One of the great underseen concert films. Kate never went on to perform much after this show, but the sheer breadth of her performance he...
