DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pilllar 2 Year Anniversary: Rage and Reset

PILLLAR Forum
2 Mar - 3 Mar
GigsMinneapolis
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PILLLAR is celebrating 2 years of business and their new event space with 2 days of music.

Saturday Lineup: Unturned, Johnny Rook, Anothyer Heaven, Baharat, Full Catholic, Lapdogs, Basketball Divorce Court, Odd Prospect, Close Talker

Sunday Lineup: Aller...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pilllar Forum.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PILLLAR Forum

2300 Northeast Central Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.