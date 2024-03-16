Top track

STAX (Night 2): Danny Tenaglia, Chris Liebing!

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, March 16th, 2024

Danny Tenaglia Presents...

STAX (Night 2)

TECHNO IS THE ANSWER!!!

lineup:

DANNY TENAGLIA

CHRIS LIEBING

Doors Open 11pm

21 + Proper I.D. Required

Featuring Danny Tenaglia's massive sounds system designed by the late Gary...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ornate Project & Avant Gardner
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Tenaglia, Chris Liebing

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

