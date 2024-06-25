DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Suntou Susso + Sofia Grant

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the charismatic and engaging Gambian master musician, singer, composer and kora player as he performs the traditional kora songs of his culture, as well as his own music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofia Grant, Suntou Susso

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

