Enrico Meloni - Another Love (feat. Nina)

CLIMAX! Tribal Madness ft. Alex Lo, Enrico Meloni

El Palenque
Sat, 2 Mar, 4:00 am
PartyMiami
$78.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday Morning Spring Break Weekend Join Us for CLIMAX! TRIBAL MADNESS

DJ's. ENRICO MELONI, KURTIS JOSE, & ALEX LO!

March 2. Doors Open 4AM El Palenque

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ryan Wagner dba Work Entertainment, LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Palenque

1115 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33125, United States
Doors open4:00 am

