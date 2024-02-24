DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Take It Sleazy: Indie Sleaze Night

Swan Dive
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
don't panic! at the disco, there's not actually a murder on the dancefloor but we are def going to blow the lid off Swan Dive on Feb 24 with a night full of all the best indie sleaze, dance, electro, nu-disco, and more ALL NIGHT LONG.

Get ready sweaty, we...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Swan Dive

615 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

