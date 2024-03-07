Top track

Yard Act Album Launch Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £18

About Yard Act

Leeds’s Yard Act make conversational post punk wrapped in a layer of deadpan socialism. Released in 2022, their debut album, The Overload, borrows elements of ’90s hip-hop and Italo disco, offers a no-holds-barred commentary on post-Brexit Britain, and fea Read more

Event information

Jacaranda Records are very excited to present a live performance from YARD ACT in support of their new album 'Where's My Utopia?'

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

