Top track

Monsieur Periné - Cumbia Valiente

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Monsieur Periné

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monsieur Periné - Cumbia Valiente
Got a code?

About

Monsieur Periné is a musical laboratory that shares a vision of the world, love and freedom through their multidimensional work. Led by Catalina García and Santiago Prieto, both born and raised in Colombia, they have received multiple awards for their uniq...

All ages
Rhythm Foundation & Escala Sonora
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monsieur Periné

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.