DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Film Screening: Nick Drake: A Skin Too Few

East Street Tap
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A study, mostly chronological, of the life of Nick Drake (1948-1974). Gabrielle, his older sister, tells us of her brother's birth in Burma, childhood in Warwickshire, life at Cambridge and in London, then back to his parents' home in Tanworth. His parents...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.