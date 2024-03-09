DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

[Africapitales - Cotonou à Paris] BIM + Folly Romain

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FOLLY ROMAIN

Azaman Folly Romain, alias Folly Romain, est un chanteur, compositeur, percussionniste et danseur béninois, né à Cotonou en 1997. Folly Romain a été élevé dans la tradition vodoun : son père était hounnon (prêtre vodoun) et sa mère danseuse,...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.