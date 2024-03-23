Top track

Fjaak - Don't Leave Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kremwerk Presents: FJAAK (Berlin)

Cherry Complex
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fjaak - Don't Leave Me
Got a code?

About Fjaak

“We want to create music that feels like how we feel at our best,” says Aaron Röbig, one half of warehouse techno duo FJAAK. Releasing their 2017 self-titled debut under Berlin’s Monkeytown Records before forming their own label, Spandau20, the school frie Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Kremwerk Presnts: FJAAK (Berlin)

With Ross Lowder & Raine

Saturday, March 23rd, in Cherry | 10PM - 4AM

FJAAK, the Berlin-based duo of hardware heads, have been constantly making a name for themselves over the last half a decade.

They produce driving, e...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fjaak

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.