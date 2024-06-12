DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LEISURE

Trabendo
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2023 s’est dessiné sous le signe de Leisurevision alors que le groupe néo-zélandais LEISURE revient avec son 4ème album studio - intitulé comme tel. Dans un monde préoccupé par la gratification instantanée et le succès du jour au lendemain, LEISURE a pris...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEISURE

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

