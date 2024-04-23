Top track

Steve Gunn - Dust Filled Room

Steve Gunn

MOTH Club
Tue, 23 Apr, 7:30 pm
£17

About Steve Gunn

New York’s Steve Gunn has been writing sweeping, guitar-led Americana songs since 2007. A former member of improvisational acoustic trio GHQ, his guitar skills – which he pairs with lulling, whispered vocals – have been performed on tour with Kurt Vile; in Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Steve Gunn is a New York-based guitarist and songwriter. With a career spanning nearly fifteen years, Steve has produced volumes of critically acclaimed solo, duo, and ensemble recordings on labels such as Matador Records, Three Lobed Recordings, Paradise...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
Lineup

Steve Gunn

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

