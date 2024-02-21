Top track

Known For, The Horse, Emil

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Keep It Gull
About

KNOWN FOR - This noisy bunch are releasing their debut EP after a string of aggressive singles. Expect chaos. https://www.instagram.com/known____for

THE HORSE - Sober songwriting and beautifully patient minimalism from this eclectic ensemble. https://www.inst...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
Lineup

Known For

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

