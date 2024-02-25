DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Speaker's Charity Comedy Night

MOTH Club
Sun, 25 Feb, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You are warmly invited to a brilliant and funny night out for charity on Sunday 25 February for some light relief at the one and only Hackney MOTH Club. This is going to be a night to remember, cabaret style, with professional comedians Andrew Mensa, Aliso...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Speaker of Hackney.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.